Win a birthday party for your child at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Gulliver’s Theme Park resorts have been sprinkling their magic for nearly 40 years and making your child’s birthday party dreams come true and one they will never forget.

We have a fantastic prize to give away which will be the icing on the birthday cake for your child and make their special day even better.

With so many party experiences on offer, whatever your child’s interests are, Gulliver’s will have the birthday party that suits them perfectly!

Let your child’s imagination run wild as he or she transforms into a pirate, a princess or even a rock star!

Themes include: Splash parties, Nerf parties, Dino explorer parties and even Gully’s cookery school parties.

As we enter Gulliver’s peak birthday party season, we’ve teamed up with Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath to give one lucky boy or girl the chance to win the birthday party of their dreams.

The lucky winner will have their own party room for themselves and up to 14 guests, complete with a party coordinator, party food, birthday card and plenty of fun!

To win this fantastic prize for your birthday boy or girl, just tell us in which Derbyshire tourist resort Gulliver’s Kingdom is set.

Send the answer with your name, postal address and daytime phone number, marking birthday in subject line, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

The closing date is August 25, 2017. The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Derbyshire Times competition rules apply and are available on request.

For more information on birthday parties at gullivers, visit www. gulliversfun.co.uk/birthday-parties.

Terms and conditions

Parties are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Please see website for details of party packages available. Party packages and contents vary. Not all parties are available at all of Gulliver’s theme parks. This prize carries no cash value.

Theclosing date is August 25, 2017.

All birthday parties must be booked by October 31, 2017, and taken by February 28, 2018.

The winners will be contacted by Gulliver’s hotline to arrange their party on a mutually agreed date, subject to availability.