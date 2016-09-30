Wilko Johnson has live Sheffield date

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson is embarking on a UK tour this October, with a Sheffield date on the bill.

The blues star was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2012.

But despite the doctors’ worst predictions, the man from Canvey Island continues to perform and present himself with vigour and a new zest for life.

As well as live music, he has also showed off his acting skills in Game of Thrones as mute executioner Ilyn Payne.

See Wilko and special guest Aaron Keylock, at Sheffield City Hall on Friday October 7.

Tickets are £25 on 0114 2789789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk