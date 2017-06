Whitwell Junior Players are presenting two shows at Whitwell Community Centre next week – Aliens From Earth by Mick Newbold and Where’s Ray? by Ife Babatunbe

Performances are from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24 at 7pm each night.

Tickets are £5 (under-threes free) on 01909 723940. There will be a raffle and bar each evening.