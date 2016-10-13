What’s On guide

Friday, October 14

Dance. Louise Clarkson School of Dance present Through The Ages at the Majestic Theatre, Retford, at 6.30pm. Tickets £8.50 and £7.50 (concessions). Contact 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com

Theatre. Black Adder II, presented by Phoenix Players, at Rotherham Civic Theatre at 7.15pm. Tickets £9. Contact 01709 823621 or email:theatre.tickets@rotherham.gov.uk

Music. Lee Mead in Some Enchanted Evening, songs from musical theatre of the 40s and 50s, at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £24. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Theatre. Cats at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, at 7.45pm. Tickets £23.50-£43.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Theatre. 600 People at Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre at 7.45am. Tickets £10. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, October 15

Children. Beanbag Bear’s Big Birthday Bash with Mas Y Mas at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall at 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm. Tickets £7 and £1 (under ones). Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Theatre. 600 People at Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre at 2.15pm and 7.45pm. Tickets £10. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Theatre. Cats at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, at 3pm and 7.45pm. Tickets £23.50-£43.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance. Louise Clarkson School of Dance present Through The Ages at Majestic Theatre, Retford, at 6.30pm. Tickets £8.50, £7.50 (concessions). Contact 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com

Theatre. Black Adder II, presented by Phoenix Players, at Rotherham Civic Theatre at 7.15pm. Tickets £9. Contact 01709 823621 or email:theatre.tickets@rotherham.gov.uk

Music. Tony Christie at Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £28 and £30. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Music. The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain atNottingham’s Royal Concert Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £20-£23. Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Sunday, October 16

Dance. Neat Timothy at IC4C, Space 2, Nottingham, from 11am to 1pm. Free admission. Advance booking essential. Visit www.dance4.co.uk

Music. The Music of Wolf Hall, pprformed by The Locrian Ensemble of London, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall at 3pm. Tickets £15-£20. Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Dance. Louise Clarkson School of Dance present Through The Ages at the Majestic Theatre, Retford, at 4.30pm. Tickets £8.50 and £7.50 (concessions). Contact 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com

Music. The Cavern Beatles at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £21 and £20 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Theatre. Tony’s Last Tape, starring Philip Bretheron (As Time Goes By) about politician Tony Benn at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £17. Contact 01246 34522 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Monday, October 17

Theatre. The Haunting of Exham Priory at Rotherham Civic Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 and £11. Contact 01709 823621 or email:theatre.tickets@rotherham.gov.uk

Theatre. Pride and Prejudice at Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £17, £16 (concessions), £14 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tuesday, October 18

Variety. Salute to the 1940s, a variety show with tributes to George Formby, Gracie Fields, The Andrews Sisters and Vera Lynn, at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 2pm. Tickets £14 and £12.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance. The Poisoned Apple, telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and presented by Rebecca’s Dance School, at Acorn Theatre, Worksop, at 7.15pm. Tickets £11. Contact 07759 777103.

Dance. The Nutcracker will be performed by the Russian State Ballet and Opera House at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £34.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Theatre. Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Georgia May Foote (Strictly Come Dancing, Coronation Street), at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £22-£30. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Spoken word. John Osborne presents Don’t Need the Sunshine and Other Stories from Radio 4 at Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £10. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wednesday, October 19

Children. George’s Marvellous Medicine at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal at 10.30am and 7pm. Tickets £10-£22.50. Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Theatre. Breakfast at Tiffany’s at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre at 2pm and 7.45pm. Matinee tickets £19-£27, evening tickets £22-£30. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance. The Poisoned Apple, presented by Rebecca’s Dance School, at the Acorn Theatre, Worksop, at 7.15pm. Tickets £11. Contact 07759777103

Music. The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular at Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £18.70-£25.30. Contact 0115 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Dance. Snow White, presented by the Vienna Festival Ballet, at Rotherham Civic Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50 and £17 (concessions). Contact 01709 823621 or email:theatre.tickets@rotherham.gov.uk

Comedy. Marcus Brigstocke at Sheffield City Hall’s memorial hall at 8pm. Tickets £17.60. Contact 0115 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Comedy. Simon Munnery at Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £12.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Comedy. Ross Noble at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall at 8pm. Tickets £25. Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Thursday, October 20

Children. George’s Marvellous Medicine at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal at 1.30pm and 7pm. Tickets £10-£22.50. Contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk

Theatre. Breakfast at Tiffany’s at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre at 2pm and 7.45pm. Matinee tickets £19-£27, evening tickets £22-£30. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Dance. The Poisoned Apple at Acorn Theatre, Worksop, at 7.15pm. Tickets £11. Contact Contact 07759 777103,

Music. Barron Knights at Rotherham Civic Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £17.50. Contact Contact 01709 823621 or email:theatre.tickets@rotherham.gov.uk