What’s for dinner?

Pasta e fagioli
(serves 6)
Ingredients
300gr borlotti beans,
2 bay leaves, 1 sprig of thyme, 1 garlic clove, 2 carrots (1 cm dice), 2 red onions (finely chopped),
2 sticks of celery (chopped), 200g diced pancetta, 2 sprigs of rosemary (finely chopped),
2 small dried chillies,
1litre of vegetable stock,
500ml of passata,
300g Ditali pasta (or other small soup pasta)
Method
In a deep pan place glug of olive oil then add onion, carrots, celery, herbs and garlic. Add diced pancetta. Cook over medium heat until onions are softened and pancetta lightly browned. Add beans, stock and passata. Season with salt and pepper and cook over low heat for around 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Remove any foam that may form at the top. Add pasta and cook for a further 9 minutes. Remove from heat. Adjust seasoning. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or flavoured truffle oil and parmesan. Enjoy with a griddled slice of sourdough with a drizzle of olive oil.
Recipe courtesy of Nonna’s. Chesterfield