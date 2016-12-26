What’s for dinner?

Beijing Lamb Skewers
Serves 2-3
Ingredients
500g lamb shoulder; 2tsp cumin seeds; 1tbsp dried chilli flakes; salt, to taste; 2tbsp oil; 1 spring onion stalk, finely sliced; ½ red chilli, finely sliced;
6xbamboo skewers, soaked in water for at least one hour
Method
1. Cut lamb into ½ inch cubes and place into a bowl. Grind cumin seeds, dried chilli flakes and salt together until coarse. Add half of the mixture to the lamb and reserve the other half. Add 1 tbsp of the oil to the lamb and mix well. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. Thread lamb onto soaked skewers and make sure the meat is tightly packed leaving an inch at the bottom of the skewer. Heat a griddle pan over a high heat until very hot. Drizzle the other tablespoon of oil over the skewers before placing them onto the griddle pan. Cook for 1 minute on each side. Transfer to a plate and let the skewers rest for a couple of minutes. When ready to serve, sprinkle over the remaining spice mixture as well as the finely sliced spring onion and red chilli.