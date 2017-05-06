WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Superheroes to take over Facebook Live

Superheroes will be taking over our Facebook Live stream at noon today - Saturday, May 6 - as we talk to organisers and fans promoting next month's Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2017.

Thousands of sci-fi, anime, comic book and video game fans are expected to descend on Sheffield Arena for a fun-packed weekend of dressing up with stalls, photo and games areas, on June 3 and 4. Watch our video report from last year's show - CLICK HERE.

But ahead of that event, organisers and fans of so-called cosplay - the name given to those who celebrate dressing as their fictional heroes - will turn out in force at Sheffield Cineworld today, Saturday, from 10am.

WATCH LIVE AT NOON: We will be joining them for a special Facebook Live stream on Saturday, May 6 - from 12 noon - on The Star's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar.

Expect Avengers to assemble, with the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man and co, plus Deadpool, Batman villain Harlequin and more as fans dress to thrill cinemagoers with photo opportunities at the Valley Centertainment venue.

They will be back for more on Sunday.

Our Facebook Live video stream will bring you all the details of how you can get involved in Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2017, including costume advice, dressing-up ideas, ticket information and your chance to put questions to the organisers and cosplayers in a special Q&A.

Special guests taking part in signings and photo sessions at this year's June 3 and 4 event include Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Paul Redfern.

Also attemding are original Pokemon theme song singer Jason Paige, Japanese anime and video game voice actors, J. Michael Tatum​ (John Michael Tatum) and Brandon McInnis.

BUY YORKSHIRE COSPLAY CON 2017 TICKETS: Advanced prices for the June 3 and 4 event start from £9 for adults and £7 for children aged 4 to 12yrs (subject to booking fee). New for 2017 you can buy a group of four ticket for any combination of adults and children. Buy in person at the Sheffield Arena Box Office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

From humble beginnings with the intention of bringing like-minded people together, Yorkshire Cosplay has grown to be one of the largest, most popular, events in the Yorkshire calendar and moved to the Arena for the first time last year, explained co-organiser Jon Higson.

He said: "As well as meeting famous stars of TV shows and movies, the event has a schedule packed with live stage performances, plus a wide range of activities suitable for the entire family, including workshops, card and video gaming events, role play games, with free face painting and balloon modelling for children, who will get a chance to show off their own outfits in a kids’ cosplay competition.

“Cosplaying, or costume play, is for everyone; from children in fancy dress, to adults who want to embrace their alter-ego and pretend to be someone else for a day, or just people who like to dress up. It's a huge, family-friendly convention.

"Yorkshire Cosplay Con is now seven years old but we’ll be celebrating our tenth event this summer at the Arena. We're promising the biggest and best event yet.

Yorkshire Cosplay Con 2017 special guest Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Paul Redfern.

"If you a fan of anime, comic books, sci-fi or video games, or an uber-geek who loves it all, then Yorkshire Cosplay is for you.

"From professional costumers to handcrafted costumes, you are likely to see a whole array of wonderful characters which wouldn’t be possible anywhere else. You don’t have to cosplay, of course. But once you’ve been, you’ll be planning who to come as next year."

LINKS: For all the latest news and for a full list of activities, guests and stallholders attending the event, visit www.yorkshirecosplayconvention.co.uk, follow on Twitter @YorksCosplayCon and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yorkshirecosplaycon.