Ward Thomas announce Sheffield date

Record breakers and chart toppers Ward Thomas have announced a new 22-date UK tour for next year.

And the run includes a stop at The Plug in Sheffield on May 3.

The band made history with their major label debut album Cartwheels, when it reached the top spot in the UK charts, by becoming the first ever UK country act to achieve the feat.

That followed on from the success of their independently-released debut album, From Where We Stand, in 2014.

Tickets for their Sheffield gig are available now at www.livenation.co.uk