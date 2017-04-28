Walter Trout’s joy at touring with his sons

Blues ace Walter Trout plays at Sheffield next week on a night which will be a real family affair.

He will be supported by The Trout Brothers Band which includes sons Jonathan and Mike at the City Hall on Thursday, May 4.

Walter said: “It is one of the great joys of my life to tour with my family.”

His Alive tour follows the release of two firecrackers of albums; ‘Alive in Amsterdam’ (2016) and ‘Battle Scars’ (2015) - both reached the top of the blues charts and has rejuvenated one of the most formidable bluesmen of our time.

Three years ago Walter had a life-saving liver transplant. He said: “After experiencing the immense impact this has had on me as my body shut-down, and I could not walk, talk or even think about playing or singing, this seems almost surreal. It is like a phantom from another era that is mysteriously re-emerging, and here I stand stronger than I have been for years. It is hard to express how poignant this feels to have my full voice, strength, musicianship and command of musical language back.

“I am emotionally charged, explosive with feelings, and over the moon excited to re-experience what I love to do - playing for people – engaging them to walk with me through the Blues.

“My fans showed me so much love, support, and a commitment to help me in my time of need, the moment is here to get back out there and bring the music to each and every one of them who enabled me to see this day.”

Tickets for the show cost £25. Contact www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/Walter-Trout