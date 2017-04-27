Walter Trout has got the blues in Sheffield

Blues star Walter Trout has a live date Sheffield City Hall next week.

Walter Trout plays earth shattering blues rock music, he was voted the sixth best guitarist ever in a BBC Radio listeners poll and gets rave reviews whenever he plays.

Following a liver transplant, and extensive rehabilitation, the esteemed Bluesman now feels strong enough to resume his career.

He said: “The last year has been one where the blues truly came calling, and I came face to face with death more than once.

“My wife moved me to Nebraska to improve my chances of getting a life-saving liver transplant, and after a long wait, I got my new liver.

“Since then I have been filled with immense gratitude for the fans who supported me via fund-raisers, cards, messages, thoughts and prayers, for the donor and his or her family, for medical science, for my family, and for life itself.

“I am able to play better than I have in years and I feel reborn.

“I cannot wait to get back out on the road again and do what I love to do for my fans.”

He is at Sheffield City Hall on May 4 at 7pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk