Wales Methodist Pantomime Playersa are presenting Cinderella at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre next week.

In their 72nd year, the group are ensuring the festive season still has some time to run yet as they present one of the most endearing pantomimes of all time.

The show runs from January 13 to 21 and ticket details are on 0114 3030376 or email: wmpp@walesmpp.co.uk