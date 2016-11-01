Viva Neil Diamond tribute show hits Gainsborough this weekend

The hit tribute show Viva Neil Diamond is coming to Gainsborough this weekend.

n 1966 Neil Diamond’s first hits smashed into the world’s music charts.

To celebrate the icon’s 50 year recording career the UK’s very own ‘voice of Neil’ Bob Drury, star of the hit show The Neil Diamond Story, takes to the road once more with the new show Viva Neil Diamond.

This brand new one-man stage show is bursting with Neil Diamond gems.

Enjoy once more all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer, Red Red Wine, and many more.

A highly accomplished guitarist as well as a singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for the past nine years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals.

Bob said: “From the outset I knew that it would be attention to detail that would make these shows stand out.

“For me this didn’t mean black wigs or hair dye but a real focus on those iconic songs so I could get as close as possible to Neil’s sound.”

As well as his extensive UK tours Bob has performed Neil’s songs around the world including for the American Neil Diamond Fan Club in Nashville.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase