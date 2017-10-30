VIDEO PREVIEW: Walking With Dinosaurs roars back for UK arenas tour including Sheffield and Leeds

Dinosaurs will once again roar in Yorkshire - Walking With Dinosaurs The Arena Spectacular, based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, is returning for another bite.

The 2018 tour will star BBC RTV wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan as ‘Huxley’ the paleontologist.

There will be four performances at each of Sheffield Fly DSA Arena, where it plays on August 10-11 and at Leeds First Direct Arena, from August 22-23.

Watched by over nine million people in more than 250 cities around the world, the show will open its new World Tour in Newcastle, on July 20 and then will embark on an international tour, taking over arenas across Europe.

It will also play UK cities in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, London's O2 Arena and SSE Arena Wembley.

The $20 million production features new, state of the art technology, underlining its position as the biggest and best dinosaur show in the world.

Michaela Strachan will come face to face with this giant T-Rex on the Walking with Dinosaurs 2018 Tour

Bosses say this updated show will showcase spectacular and colourful changes to the dinosaurs based on latest scientific research including the likely feathering of some species.

The show is produced by Global Creatures, headed by CEO Carmen Pavlovic, who said, “A new generation is ready to experience these life–size beasts in this awe-inspiring spectacle, which has still not been matched in terms of scale and quality.

Many of our creatures have “evolved” since the last tour, now featuring distinctive display feathers, head crests and tail fans, reflecting recent discoveries about the physical nature of these massive creatures. This show remains a must-see for audiences of all ages.”

The one-hour, 40-minute show depicts the dinosaurs’ evolution with almost cinematic realism, including has scenes of the interactions between dinosaurs, how carnivorous dinosaurs evolved to walk on two legs, and how the herbivores fended off their more agile predators.

Roaring back to the UK is Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular

Nine species are represented from the entire 200 million year reign of the dinosaurs.

The show includes the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the terror of the ancient terrain, as well as the Plateosaurus and Liliensternus from the Triassic period, the Stegosaurus and Allosaurus from the Jurassic period and Torosaurus and Utahraptor from the awesome Cretaceous period.

The largest of them, the Brachiosaurus, is 11 metres tall and 17 metres from nose to tail. It took a team of 50 - including engineers, fabricators, skin makers, artists and painters, and animatronic experts - a year to build the production.

The history of the world is played out with the splitting of the earth’s continents, and the transition from the arid desert of the Triassic period is given over to the lush green prairies and forces of the later Jurassic. Oceans form, volcanoes erupt, a forest catches fire -- all leading to the impact of the massive comet, which struck the earth, and forced the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Walking with Dinosaurs 2018 Tour will bring these Raptors back to life

The show originated in Australia, where after years of planning and came to life at Sydney’s Acer Arena in January 2007. It has since been on two UK tours.

Tickets for Walking With Dinosaurs will be on sale from Friday, November 3 - with pre-sale from Wednesday, Nov 1.

UK DATES:

20–22 July • Newcastle • Metro Radio Arena • Metroradioarena.co.uk. (Friday 20th at 7pm, Saturday 21st at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm, Sunday 22nd at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

26-28 July • Birmingham • Arena • Arenabham.co.uk. (Thursday 26th at 7pm, Friday 27th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm, Saturday 28th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

31 July - 1 August • Liverpool • Echo Arena • Echoarena.com. (Tuesday 31st at 7pm, Wednesday 1st at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

A Mama and baby T-Rex on the Walking with Dinosaurs 2018 tour

3-4 August • Manchester • Arena • Manchester-arena.com. (Friday 3rd at 7pm, Saturday 4th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

7-8 August • Nottingham • Motorpoint Arena • Motorpointarenanottingham.com (Tuesday 7th at 7pm, Wednesday 8th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

10-11 August • Sheffield • FlyDSA Arena • Flydsaarena.co.uk. (Friday 10th at 7pm, Saturday 11th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

14-19 August • London • The O2 Arena • Theo2.co.uk (Tuesday 14th at 7pm, Wednesday 15th at 3pm, Thursday 16th at 3pm, Friday 17th at 3pm & 7pm, Saturday 18th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm, Sunday 19th at 11am* & 3pm)

22-23 August • Leeds • First Direct Arena • Firstdirectarena.com (Wednesday 22nd at 7pm, Thursday 23rd at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

25-26 August • Glasgow • The SSE Hydro • Thessehydro.com (Saturday 25th at 7pm, Sunday 26th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

27-30 December • London • SSE Arena Wembley • Ssearena.co.uk (Thursday 27th at 7pm, Friday 28th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm, Saturday 29th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm, Sunday 30th at 11am*, 3pm & 7pm)

* Michaela Strachan will not perform at this show