TV wrestling stars coming to Retford

Megaslam Wrestling is bringing its show to the Majestic Theatre in Retford for the first time next month.

And it will give fans the chance to see the new stars of TV wrestling live in person.

ITV is bringing the popular World of Sport Wrestling show back to it’s TV screens next year.

And Megaslam’s show features most of the stars you will be able to see on your television screens, including Megaslam British champion, CJ Banks, ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero, and ladies’ champion Lizzy Styles.

The show is at Retford on January 13.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com