Live music returns to Worksop library next week as New Orleans Heat perform as part of the Jazz Steps series of events.

The band play old-style New Orleans jazz, be it a stomp, blues, hymn, spiritual or pop song of the day, with mixture of trumpet, piano, trombone, sax, banjo, drums, bass and clarinet, in the style of the late great, Bunk Johnson, George Lewis and Kid Thomas bands. The event is on Tuesday, December 6 at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 535353.