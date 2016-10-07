Trio Martinu dropping in for Tickhill concert

Tickhill Music Society’s 40th anniversary season of concerts continues this month with a performance by Trio Martinu.
The Prague-based trio will perform works by Schubert, Brahms and Dvorak.
The concert is at St Mary’s Priamry School in Tickhill on Friday, October 14 at 7pm.
Admission is £10 except for subscription members.
Children aged under-16 are free when accompanied by an adult.
Students (16-19) are also free.
For enquires, contact Adrian Hattrell on 01302 742612 or www.tickhillmusicsociety.org