Trio Martinu concert was an evening of rousing entertainment

A large audience gathered to hear Trio Martinu perform for Tickhill Music Society.

Their programme began with Schubert’s Notturno where the brilliant piano part soared over the strings.

Brahms’ Piano Trio in C minor Op 101 produced some sharp precision and demonstrated a beautiful balance of the three instruments.

The second movement Presto was rich in jerky rhythms and the final two movements rounded off a very satisfying work.

After the interval we were treated to a rather less well-known Dvorak Trio, the op 65 work.

The tumultuous applause which followed not only showed how much the music had been appreciated and enjoyed, but also brought forth an encore in the form of a lively movement from the Dumky trio.

This is a type of Slavonic folk ballad where elegiac and fast tempi alternate.

It brought to a rousing end a most entertaining and enjoyable concert.