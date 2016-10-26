Trio in Gainsborough Just Fair Laughs this weekend

The Just Fair Laughs comedy night returns to Gainsborough this weekend with Cokey Falkow as MC, Andy White to open and Craig Murray to end proceedings.

Headliner Craig Murray, will be instantly recognisable to many of you as the face of a series of comedy TV adverts for Plusnet broadband.

He cut his comedy teeth as resident compère at award-winning London club The Funny Side...of Covent Garden sharing a stage with the likes of Harry Hill, Stewart Lee and even the late Robin Williams.

He is now one of the hottest rising talents on the comedy circuit and much sought-after act both at home and abroad.

Hailing from Birmingham, Andy White, has numerous media appearances on his comedy CV, including the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice.

He escaped from working in a call centre to concentrate on comedy,

He now regularly headlines up and down the UK and has worked with all the major chains and comedy promoters along the way.

Cokey Falkow, started in the late 1990s, establishing himself as one of South Africa’s edgier stand-up acts.

After six years in America, where he played The Comedy Store regularly and was well known on the improv circuit, Cokey moved from Los Angeles to the UK in late 2014 and began hitting the UK comedy circuit in 2015.

The show is on Saturday, October 29 at 8pm, tickets are £10 and £8 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase