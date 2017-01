The Halle Orchestra is live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

Part of the international concert series, this performance will be a tale of two cities, New York and Paris, with a programme of Copland’s Quiet City, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and An American in Paris and Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite Piano Concerto in G.

The performance is on Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk