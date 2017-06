Tom Green returns to his stand-up roots at Nottingham’s Glee Club next week.

The Canadian actor, writer, comedian, producer, director, talk show host, media personality, rapper and star of MTV’s The Tom Green Show and Hollywood films Road Trip, Charlie’s Angels, Stealing Harvard and Shred brings his Comedy Road Trip to the area.

He is in Nottingham on Tuesday, June 13, for tickets go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham