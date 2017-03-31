Tom Chaplin to support Jeff Lynne’s ELO in Sheffield

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that they will be supported by Tom Chaplin for their Sheffield Arena gig in June.

Tom is best known for being the lead singer in the multi-million selling UK band Keane.

Sepping out on his own last year, his first solo album, The Wave, debuted at number three in the UK chart.

To take his live show on the road, he’s assembled an array of musicians to bring his sound to life.

This sound will compliment the world-renowned sound of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, who continue to go from strength to strength.

Their latest album, Alone In The Universe, has been a runaway success both commercially and critically, and All Over The World - The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra, has sold more than a million copies worldwide.

They are at Sheffield Arena on June 21, tickets are £56-£123.20 on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, £52.50-£115.50 when bought in person at the box office.