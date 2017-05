Andre Rieu is back at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena at the end of the year and tickets for the show are available now.

The man dubbed ‘the waltz king’ will be sweeping back into Nottingham with his Johann Strauss Orchestra on December 16.

Each year his live shows attract more than 600,000 fans and outsell artists like Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen.

Tickets are available now on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2pDAzZs

Please note: There is a maximum of six tickets per person