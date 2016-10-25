Thunder to play Sheffield on UK tour

British rock legends Thunder have announced a new UK tour for 2017.

And they will be playing Sheffield City Hall on March 18.

The shows will feature many of the hits from the band’s stellar history, but also tracks from their follow up to last year’s hit album Wonder Days.

The new album is due to be released in February.

Since forming in 1989, Thunder have racked up 25 top 50 singles and been acclaimed by the likes of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Frontman Danny Bowes said, “After the arena shows in 2015 and 2016, we decided when we played the UK again, it would be great to take it back to where people live, and this is our longest UK tour for years.

“We’re looking forward to playing in theatres again, and of course the new album will be out by then, so I’ll be relying on the fans to learn all the words, mostly so they can remind me when I muck them up.”

Tickets are available now at www.livenation.co.uk