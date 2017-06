The Colour Line, Grains and The NX are all live at The Frog in Worksop this week.

The Colour Line formed in 2011 and have spent the years since pushing themselves up to and beyond the live limits all over the country.

Support act Grains are a Doncaster four-piece who have played with the likes of While She Sleeps, Trash Talk and Continents.

The gig is on Friday, June 30.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2rFe4BE