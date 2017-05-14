You’d be quackers to miss this family show at the Playhouse

Families are in for a treat when Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday is performed at Nottingham Playhouse on June 11-12.

The enchanting world of Sarah and Duck is brought to life in a brand new stage show, featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award winning CBeebies show.

Told through a fantastic blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, the Sarah and Duck stage show will take you and your children on a magical adventure.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.