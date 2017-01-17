Theatre Royal seat dedicated to the Chuckle Brothers

To commemorate The Chuckle Brothers’ 50th year in pantomime, a seat has been dedicated to them in the Theatre Royal Nottingham’s

auditorium.

The comedy duo, famous for their catchphrase “To me, to you” join previous panto legends Christopher Biggins, David Hasselhoff and Su Pollard with a special seat.

To mark the end of a record-breaking six week run of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, The Chuckle Brothers were awarded a special ‘Name A Seat’ plaque in honour of their 50th year performing in pantomime.

Paul Elliott, one half of the famous duo alongside his brother Barry, said: “It’s a complete honour to have been here this year. Being our 50 th to have such a fantastic cast, all the way up from the little ones to the oldest one, the dancers, and everyone backstage

and front of house, it’s such a fabulous crowd of people. Thank you all very much.”

The brass plaque, which will remain affixed to the back of the seat J20 in the stalls for the next 25 years, carries the following inscription: The Chuckle Brothers, Jack and the Beanstalk, 10 December 2016 – 15 January 2017, “To Me, To You”, Celebrating 50 Years in Panto.

Jonathan Saville, from the Theatre Royal, added: “It’s been our pleasure and privilege to have welcomed The Chuckle Brothers to

Nottingham for their 50th year in panto.

“Paul and Barry are iconic figures in children’s entertainment and many people have grown up watching The Chuckle Brothers on television.

“Business has been amazing this year. The show has been critically acclaimed and social media has been buzzing with tweets and selfies. That is down to the hard work and amazing performances that Paul, Barry and the rest of the cast have undertaken and so our seat dedication this year is extra special.”