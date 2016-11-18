REVIEW: Sean Lock shows witty disdain for modern life

I’ve always enjoyed watching 8 out of 10 cats - it’s been one of my favourite TV quiz shows over the past few years.

It’s partly down to the wit and humour of comic Sean Lock, who’s dry comedy style gels brilliantly with the likes of Jimmy Carr and John Richardson and co.

So I was intrigued as to how the man from Surrey fared with three hours of his own material in front of a live audience at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for his one-man stand up show.

I can say I’ve seen a very different side to him now, as he left behind his droning, lethargic tones and replaced them with a much more animated and enthusiastic display.

Although he waffles on a bit, it’s clear that Lock is a very funny and intelligent man, which is apparent through the cleverness of his story-telling which usually reflects his disdain for various aspects of life such as mobile phones and celebrities, particularly Richard Branson.

A big chunk of the first act was taken up with tales through the art of ballet, with Lock keeping the audience entertained with his own piece - The Princess and the Ant - where he was essentially telling the story with his legs.

The second act was ramped up even more, as more vitriol was fired towards the likes of the National Trust and it’s stately homes before he indelicately touched on the trials and tribulations of the ageing process.

It was all good stuff, as he seamlessly switched from one topic to another, such as the dangers of life on the internet and his general hatred for coffee shops to the ridiculous price of cinema food. How much?!

Lock is a very likable chap and apparently he writes and tours with a new show every three years or so. After this latest instalment, I say bring on the next one!