REVIEW: David Walliams’ Awful Auntie comes to life at Theatre Royal, Nottingham

The books of David Walliams have fast become favourites of millions of children and families ­— and now they are reaching an even wider audience with stage adaptations, including this version of Awful Auntie.

And for my money — and in the view of my kids — the production aired at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal absolutely nailed the feel and atmosphere of the books.

David Walliams with the cast of Awful Auntie

The beauty of the tales spun by Walliams is that they appeal to young people without patronising them. The story matter is pretty dark in truth but the stories are told with a swagger and humour that counter-balances this perfectly.

And Awful Auntie is no exception as it tells the story of the Saxby family who live in the spectacular Saxby Hall — one of England’s most splendid stately homes.

But behind the historic walls develops a story of family wrangling, greed, ghostly spirits and even murder.

It all starts with Stella Saxby awaking to find herself wrapped head to toe in bandages, having been in a coma for several months.

Stella and Soot in the Saxby Rolls-Royce

Confused and dazed by why she can’t move, she is soon brought up to speed as we meet Aunt Roberta Saxby — a woman who we soon realise why she has been afforded the title ‘Awful Auntie’.

She is a woman with a penchant for cheating at tiddlywinks, including passing wind on opponents’ squidgers, and a love of owls, most notably Wagner, her partner in crime.

And soon she is revealing to Stella that her beloved parents died in a ‘tragic’ car accident while on their way to London to plead with the bank manager after Roberta left the family in financial trouble.

Apparently Stella, who was also in the car, had every bone in her body broken but has survived thanks to the nursing care of her aunty — and special food regurgitated by Wagner.

But something doesn’t quite add up as 12-year-old Stella wriggles free from her bandages to find she is in pretty good health — and discovers that her aunt is searching high and low for the deeds to Saxby Hall.

Stella feels she must escape and after a chase innovatively told using small puppets, she is brought back to the hall and locked in the cellar where she meets Soot — the ghost of a child chimney sweep who died at the hall at the hands of Alberta after she set a fire while he was inside a chimney.

Although Stella will only be able to see Soot for a few days until she turns 13 on Christmas Eve, the cockney boy agrees to help her tackle Alberta and find out what really happened to her parents.

What follows is a brilliantly told story as Stella and Soot uncover the truth and hatch a plan to bring down Alberta and her devious scheme to destoy Saxby Hall.

All this and an extra twist unveiled towards the end.

The challenges of telling a story almost entirely set in a grand mansion is a tough one on stage but the crew, stage designers and director have done a fantastic job.

But at the heart of this production is a wonderful but small cast led by Georgina Leonidas as Stella and the brilliant Timothy Speyer as Aunt Alberta. Speyer plays the part with just the right balance of slapstick, mirth and sinister edge.

Much of the comedic aside is provided by Richard James as crackpot butler Gibbon and Roberta Bellekom does a brilliant job operating Wagner.

All in all a thoroughly enjoyable show which I would highly recommend for families.

Awful Auntie continues at the Theatre Royal Nottingham until Sunday, November 19.

For ticket information CLICK HERE to visit the theatre website.