Nottingham visit for rising comic Josh Hoeiwq

Josh Howie’s brings his Messed Up comedy tour to the Canalhouse in Nottingham on November 6, as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Not many people who’ve had a sitcom character based on their life have then gone on to write and star in their own sitcom based on their life, but that’s what’s happened with Josh Howie.

Son of Lynne Franks, the inspiration for Absolutely Fabulous, Josh has decided to step out the shadows and finally make it about him, with the six-part comedy series Josh Howie’s Losing It on BBC Radio 4, followed by a UK tour, Josh Howie’s Messed Up.

Taking autobiographical comedy to the next level, the sitcom and the tour weave intricate plot that focus on real events in his and his wife’s life as they deal with the impending arrival of their first baby. With a knack for falling out with people and getting into bizarre situations, Josh’s efforts to finally grow up and be a great father and husband invariably end in disaster.

Josh is a much in-demand stand-up comic, performing his distinctive brand of humour all over he world. In 2012, he was invited to perform at the prestigious Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, filming the internationally distributed Just For Laughs All Access TV show.

In addition, he’s written and performed four solo shows for the Edinburgh Festival, before sell-out runs at London’s Soho Theatre. Recently appearing on the latest season of Dave’s As Yet Untitled with Eddie Izzard, Josh has recorded for two series of the Comedy Central show Comedy Store, and featured on World Stands Up and Comedy Blue for the same channel.

See www.joshhowie.com for more.