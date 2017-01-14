Musicals are habit forming for Alexander Burke

Chart-topping star Alexandra Burke plays the lead role in a touring production of Sister Act which is directed and produced by Craig Revel Horwood.

The hilarious show visits Sheffield Lyceum from January 16 to 21 and Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 30 to February 1.

Based on the hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices and rediscovers her own.

Alexandra starred in last year’s national tour of The Bodyguard. She originally rose to fame after winning The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold more than r one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

Craig Revel Horwood is best known as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Sister Act features music by the eight-time Oscar and Tony Award winner Alan Menken. Alan’s credits include the films and stage musicals of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Enchanted.

To book for Sheffield, call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. To book for Nottingham, visit www.trch.co.uk

Details: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk; www.trch.co.uk Photo by Tristram Kenton