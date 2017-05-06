More entertainment than you can shake a stick at

Scamp Theatre’s take on the Julia Donaldson/Axel Scheffler book Stick Man will be onstage on Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on October 10-11.

Make sure you get your tickets now to give your young ones a treat.

Touching, funny and utterly original, Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation is not to be missed.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

This award-winning production, from the team behind Tiddler and other Terrific Tales and The Scarecrows’ Wedding, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

It is most suitable for ages of three and over, but all ages are welcome.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne