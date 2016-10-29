Medical tale in the spotlight as Create Theatre hosts play

A Coventry-based theatre company formed by graduates of Coventry University is bringing a gruesome drama to West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre in Mansfield this November.

Noctium Theatre Limited tells the story of The Country Doctor, a young man who has failed medical school in Moscow and has escaped into the cold Russian countryside. He discovers a lonely medical surgery where a peculiar cohort of nurses and surgeons take him in to be their new head doctor, a position which he embraces despite his lack of qualifications.

Noctium takes you in to a world of gruesome operations set deep in the isolated, frozen wastes of the Russian countryside.

The show is at the Derby Road-based theatre on Friday, November 4, at 7pm. There will be use of strong language and scenes of a sexual nature.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased on 01623 413363 or at www.createtheatre.co.uk