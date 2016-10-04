Jason stars in hit musical

Jason Donovan heads the cast of the touring musical Million Dollar Quartet when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 11-15.

Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and West End smash hit.

Jason Donovan is cast as legendary record producer Sam Phillips, the man who brought the four recording stars - Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins - together to create music history.

Jason has an impressive musical theatre background, including leading roles in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sweeney Todd and most famously, Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

A household name, Jason was launched to stardom appearing as Scott in the hit Australian soap opera Neighbours. His hugely successful pop career has seen Jason sell millions of albums and top the charts worldwide. He is currently visiting venues around the UK with his Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits tour and presents a show every Sunday on Heart FM.

Inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, Million Dollar Quartet will play Sheffield Lyceum, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Malvern, Birmingham Hippodrome, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Leeds Grand, Glasgow King’s Theatre, Southampton Mayflower and Bristol Hippodrome.

Million Dollar Quartet includes more than 20 legendary rock ‘n’ roll hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, I Walk The Line and Great Balls of Fire.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits which bring you inside the recording studio with four major talents who came together as a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band for one unforgettable night.

Million Dollar Quartet is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and produced by Simon Friend, Mark Goucher, Tom O’Connell, Laurence Myers and Gavin Kalin. Olivier nominated Ian Talbot, renowned for his tenure at The Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park, directs.

Ticket details are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.

n Jason Donovan will be back in the area on Tuesday, December 20, when he performs at date at the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham.