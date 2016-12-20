Fun take on Grimm tale at Playhouse

Young theatregoers can enjoy The Princess And The Frog, which is being performed in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse until December 31.

This is a magical retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm tale about friendship abnd the making and breaking of promises.

It is brought to you by the people who created 2015’s Tortoise and Hare and is packed full of action and songs and will most definitely include audience participation for all the little ones.

Come along for the perfect introduction to the theatre for children between the ages of 4-8.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.