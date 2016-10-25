Clowning around with comic Hills

Australian comedian Adam Hills perform his latest stand-up show Clown Heart at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, October 29, from 8pm.

A popular stand-up for many years, Adam’s fame has increased in recent times due to his hosting duties on Channel Four’s hit show The Last Leg.

Adam Hills has had 15 solo shows that have toured internationally.

His combination of positive, uplifting comedy and rampant spontaneity has seen him receive numerous awards, glowing reviews and a legion of fans around the world.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.