Bring Your Own Baby comedy event comes to the area

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy comes to The Poppy and Pint in West Bridgford on Sunday, November 5 at 12noon.

It is an event where parents with babies under one can relax and watch adult comedy.

The concept started with one venue a year ago and now have 13 across London, Brighton and Bath.

The babies have soft floor covering and soft toys and are comfortable and amused.

The organisers believe having a baby no longer means saying goodbye to enjoying the best live comedy stars from the circuit and TV.

Bring Your Own Baby was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kirya. After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter, these two ladies decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub. The shows were so popular that they now host them at venues across London and the Home Counties, and are now very excited to be bringing the funnies to the East Midlands.

For more information, see www.byobcomedy.com