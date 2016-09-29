Another selection of top comics at Nottingham Glee

Mick Ferry, Lloyd Langford, Tom Toal and Darius Davies are the quartet of comedians appearing at Nottingham Glee Club on Friday, September 30.

Meanwhile, the Joel Dommett Comedy Show is taking place at the venue on Thursday, October 6.

For music fans, there’s a visit coming up soon at the venue by Lloyd Cole.

The British music veteran, who first came to prominence in the 1980s, will be performing there on October 30.

Nottingham Glee Club is situated at The Waterfront, off Canal Street, in Nottingham city centre.