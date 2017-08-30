An awfully big adventure at Nottingham Castle this week

Peter Pan is to be performed in the great outdoors at Nottingham Castle on Friday, September 1.

The performance is part of a string of summer productions being presented by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at outdoor venues across the East Midlands.

Peter Pan is to be performed from 6pm. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Tickets and information are available from the box office on 0115 989 5555. See www.nottinghamheritage.org.uk/outdoortheatre for more.

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.