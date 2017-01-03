A beauty of a panto from Mansfield group

Come along and enjoy the latest - 77th - annual pantomime production from local aces Westfield Folkhouse at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from January 7-14.

This year, the members of the Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group will be presenting the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast, a favourite with pantomime fans of all ages. Set in a small kingdom far beyond the mountains, the story tells of a handsome prince who becomes greedy and vain. He refuses the chance to change. But change is forced upon him as a fairy turns him into a beast. However, a chance meeting with Beauty’s father results in huge changes for all concerned. There are twists and turns along the way, but in true pantomime style, everyone lives happily ever after. This traditional pantomime, the Folkhouse Group’s 77th annual production, comes complete with its song, dance, comedy, audience participation has something for family members of all ages. All in all, it’s the perfect production to help you banish those post-Christmas blues. Tickets for Beauty and the Beast cost just £5.75 and are available from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133, or alternatively, you can go online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre