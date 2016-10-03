The vampires are back to rock your night on the ghost train

Vampires Rock is back at The Majestic Theatre in Retford next week as Steve Steinmann returns as Barron Von Rockula in the all new Vampires Rock saga, The Ghost Train.

As Club Live and Let Die burns to the ground, Von Rockula flees with his band of blood-sucking vampires in search of a new home.

Eventually they come across an old abandoned fairground ride The Ghost Train where they take refuge.

Vampires Rock features a full cast of superb singers, and dances and at the centre of it is a formidable band that blast their way through some classic rock anthems including We Will Rock You, Bat Out of Hell, Sweet Child Of Mine, Total Eclipse of the Heart and many more.

The show is on Thursday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com