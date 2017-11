Manchester music stalwarts The Travelling Band are live at The Bodega in Nottingham this month.

The band are on the road in support of their new album, Sails, which has an Americana-inspired sound and theme, highlighting the band’s love of MAerican indie rock but still with a mancunian twist.

They are at The Bodega on November 26 and tickets are available at http://smarturl.it/ttb-tour