The Searchers are starting Christmas early in Retford

Sixties legends The Searchers are back at Retford next week with their special ‘solo’ Christmas concert.

The Searchers’ remarkable career is now into its fifth decade and their live shows remain as highly entertaining as ever.

This latest live show will feature all their worldwide hits, including Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sugar and Spice, When You Walk In The Room and more,.

Plus, there will be some specially selected festive songs to get Christmas started early.

The show is on Wednesday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.co.uk