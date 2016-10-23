The Illegal Eagles are flying into Retford

The Illegal Eagles, the world’s official number one Eagles tribute act, return to the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

Expect to hear all the classics including Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, and Take it to the Limit.

This latest production also features a tribute to the late Glenn Frey.

The Illegal Eagles have won acclaim for their ability to recreate the sound of The Eagles with both flare and impressive authenticity.

The show is on Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm and tickets are £23.50 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com