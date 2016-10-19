The Hunna announce new headline tour dates

Following a sold-out headline tour this month earlier this year, The Hunna have announced another highly anticipated UK tour.

The news follows the release of their debut album 100, which entered the UK Album Chart at number 13 earlier this year.

The band have also amassed nearly 10 million Spotify streams.

The band will be playing headline shows at The Leadmill in Sheffield on January 14 and Rock City in Nottingham on January 20.

Tickets for their Nottingham show are available at www.rock-city.co.uk

Tickets for their Sheffield show are available at www. leadmill.co.uk