The Hawklords are in the Doghouse

The Hawklords, the band comprising former members of the seminal space rock group, Hawkwind, are on the road this month in support of their new album Fusion.

And they will be playing at The Doghouse in Nottingham on October 22.

Fusion is described by the band as “exploring the themes of sex, death, art, time and identity.”

Critics say it is another sonic slab of classic British space-rock, with real songs and a strangely beautiful electronic and glissando guitar piece from Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available now at www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/hawklords-1