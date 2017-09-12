The funny side of Jane Austen in Pride & Prejudice

Stand-up comedian Sara Pascoe gets her hands on Jane Austen’s classic novel for this new version of the classic tale at Nottingham Playhouse.

If you have ever heard people say Jane Austen is so funny and never understood why, now you will.

Sara Pascoe has produced a new comic version of the novel that is playful, truthful and occasionally disrespectful but always good fun.

It is at the Playhouse from September 15-30.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2ucFtwP