The Detonators are bringing classic rock to Clowne

The Clowne Rock & Blues Club is back in session this weekend with a live set from The Detonators.

The Detonators are a classic Rock tribute band from Hull who play music from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Free, Jethro Tull, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company and more.

For anyone who loves their rock and blues from the heydays of the 1970s, this is the gig for you.

The gig is on Sunday, October 16 at 9pm.

Entry is £4.

For more details about the club, visit www.clownebluesclub.co.uk