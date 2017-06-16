Teenage love and classic rock & roll with Dreamboats and Petticoats

The West End sensation Dreamboats and Petticoats returns to Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre this month.

It’s 1961 and emotions are running high as a group of love-struck musicians compete to win a national song writing competition – and the hearts of their teenage crush.

Norman and Bobby both crave the attention of the gorgeous Sue, but when shy Laura reveals that she is no slouch on the piano, love and rock & roll fame beckons!

Dreamboats and Petticoats brings a familiar face back to Sheffield in Elizabeth Carter as Laura.

Elizabeth was last seen soaring across the Lyceum stage in the 2015 pantomime Aladdin, and has previously played Laura in Bill Kenwright’s touring production of Dreamboats and Miniskirts.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the multi-million selling albums, the UK Tour of Dreamboats and Petticoats features songs from the golden era of rock & roll such as Let’s Dance, To Know Him Is To Love Him, Shaking All Over, C’mon Everybody and Let’s Twist Again.

It is at the Lyceum from Monday, June 26 to Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are £19 (discounts available) on 0114 2496000, online at http://bit.ly/2ssQgVU or in person from the theatre box office.