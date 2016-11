Teenage Fanclub are playing live in Sheffield next week.

The Scottish indie stars remain a cult favourite on the alternative scene.

Their 10th studio album, Here, came out this year and now they’re going back out on the road with a string of dates around the UK.

Expect the choice cuts of the new work plus some fans favourites like 1997 hit Ain’t That Enough.

The gig is on Thursday, November 17, tickets are at www,leadmill.co.uk