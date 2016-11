Hit show The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular is back at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Swing back to the classic Vegas years of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr in a show pack with timeless hits, including Come Fly With Me, Volare, That’s Amore, Under My Skin, Mr Bojangles, Sway, Mack The Knife and more.

The show is on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £19 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com